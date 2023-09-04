Asia Cup 2023: Indian Cricket Board head Roger Binny arrives in Pakistan

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
President Roger Binny and Vice President Rajeev Shukla of the BCCI honored the PCB's invitation to witness the Asia Cup in Pakistan by traveling there for the first time in 17 years on Monday after crossing the Attari-Wagah.

