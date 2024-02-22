'As India rises, it hasn't forgotten its roots as a country in global south': Tanzania FM
Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal at the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi, Tanzania Foreign Minister January Makamba said, 'The State visit of President of Tanzania to India last year was very important. It catapulted our relations in the higher level, a lot of agreements were made, it really elevated already existing good relations between our two countries...' Watch to know more!