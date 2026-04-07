/Artemis II Loses Signal: NASA Crew To Disappear Behind Moon For 40 Minutes

NASA’s Artemis II is set for a dramatic moment as the Orion spacecraft reaches the far side of the Moon. During this phase, astronauts aboard Orion spacecraft will temporarily lose all communication with Earth for about 40–41 minutes. This planned blackout is a critical part of the mission, testing deep-space navigation and autonomy. The signal loss occurs as the spacecraft passes behind the Moon—an area where direct communication with Earth is not possible. While expected, it remains one of the most intense moments of the 10-day crewed lunar flyby