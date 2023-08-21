Arevalo wins Guatemala presidency, scored 59% of the vote

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
In Guatemala's presidential election, anti-corruption campaigner Bernardo Arevalo triumphed handily as voters, incensed by previous presidents' failure to address pervasive corruption, made a clear decision for change. According to a calculation by the TSE national election commission, Arevalo had 58 percent of the vote with Sandra Torres trailing with 36 percent after 98 percent of the ballots had been counted.

