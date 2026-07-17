/Arab states raise concerns over Netanyahu ahead of Israeli polls

Published: Jul 17, 2026, 20:27 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 20:27 IST
Israel is officially heading to the polls on October 27, 2026, after the Knesset voted to dissolve itself, setting the stage for what is being described as one of the most pivotal elections in the nation's history. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader, faces a formidable political battle as he attempts to secure a mandate amidst a climate of intense polarization, prolonged regional conflict, and shifting voter loyalties.