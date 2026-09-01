/AR Rahman announces memoir 'Rahman: A Renaissance' | Music composer to release autobiography

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is set to open up like never before. He's announced a new memoir titled Rahman: A Renaissance, co-authored with writer Rupa Chakravarty. Sharing the news on social media, Rahman called it "a new chapter" that will offer a closer look at the music, ideas, challenges, influences and creative journey that shaped his world. The book promises to go beyond his iconic soundtracks and into the personal story behind one of India's most celebrated musical legacies.