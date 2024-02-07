Antony Blinken discusses Hamas' truce deal with Israeli PM Netanyahu

Hamas has now proposed a 135-day truce and hostage deal. This is in response to a US backed- Israel plan that reportedly included a six-week truce. The militant group has proposed a three-stage plan with each stage spanning over 45 days. Under the plan, the remaining hostages will be exchanged for around 1500 Palestinian prisoners. The deal also envisages flow of aid to Gaza, withdrawal of Israeli forces along with reconstruction of the besieged strip.