Al-Qaeda releases a new video of Zawahiri on 20th anniversary of 9/11 amid rumours he is dead

Sep 13, 2021, 11:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Terror group Al-Qaeda, released a video of its elusive leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was rumoured to be dead on the 20th anniversary of the deadly 9/11 attacks on US soil.
