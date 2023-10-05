Akshata Murty takes centrestage at UK PM Rishi Sunak's event

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
UK's first lady, Akshata Murty made her political debut as she gate-crashed an event hosted by her husband and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Her surprise stage appearance involved a maiden speech at a political event where she narrated anecdotes laden with personal stories.

