Airborne killer black fungus linked to COVID-19 detected in Delhi

Dec 16, 2020, 05.20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
According to doctors, the fungal infection is caused by a rare killer fungus called Mucor. The fungus leads to a disease called Mucormycosis or Black Fungus. This disease was previously called as zygomycosis.
