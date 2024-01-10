Aim to complete India-UK Free Trade Agreement before polls in both nations: Lord Tariq Ahmad to WION

The Indian and British Governments have been working on a Free Trade Agreement since the year 2022... The FTA aims to boost exports from key sectors from both nations, by slashing customs duties on agricultural produce, industrial goods, financial services etc.... With more than 13 rounds of negotiations completed, there's hope that the FTA would be signed soon...WION Senior Correspondent Sidharth.M.P spoke to Lord Tariq Ahmad, the UK's Minister of State for South Asia....