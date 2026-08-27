/AI weapons are changing how targets are found & attacked

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly changing how wars are fought. From autonomous drones and smart missiles to battlefield surveillance and target identification systems, AI is becoming a key part of military operations. The United Nations has warned about the growing use of autonomous weapons in active conflict zones, raising concerns about accountability, ethics and international law. Major powers including the United States, China, Ukraine and India are investing heavily in AI-driven defence technologies. As machines move closer to the kill chain, the world faces a critical question: how much decision-making should be left to algorithms on the battlefield?