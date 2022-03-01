African students fleeing Ukraine claim discrimination at Poland border

LIVE TV
Shelling in Ukraine kills Indian student who was out to buy grocery
Mar 01, 2022, 03:45 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
African students are reportedly speaking out that they face discrimination at the border of Poland while attempting to escape to safety as thousands of people in Ukraine flee the country following Russia's invasion.
