African rhinos number rise for the first time in a decade

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
On the occasion of World's Rhino's Day let me bring you some good news. The year 2022 is marked as a triumphant comeback for africa's rhino's, with their numbers on the rise for the first time in almost a decade...this is can be seen as a major boost to conservation efforts the rhino numbers have grown across africa in 2022. As per the international union for conservation of nature over 23 thousand roam the continent, and this number is seen 5.2 per cent increase from 2021 data.

