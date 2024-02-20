African leaders slam Israel for ignoring calls to end war

African heads-of-state and government assembled in Addis Ababa for the 37th ordinary session of the African union plenary...the DRC, Rwanda, and Ethiopia, responding to coups – divisions between member states have been racking the African Union, and the rifts appeared to widen during the organisation’s summit last week...and to add to the myriad of concerns, was the ongoing war between Israel and Gaza, where the leaders openly shamed Israel over its cruelty on Palestinians living in the Gaza strip.