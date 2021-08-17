Afghanistan's last Jew Zebulon Simentov decides to stay on amid humanitarian crisis

Aug 17, 2021, 09:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Afghans are scrambling to leave Kabul fearing persecution by the Taliban, but there are few who decided to stay even though they know that the dark days are coming, one of them is Afghanistan's last jew Zebulon Simentov.
