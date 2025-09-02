LOGIN
Afghanistan Earthquake: UN Sends Relief, PM Modi Offers Support as Quake Kills 800

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 02, 2025, 10:29 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 10:29 IST
A powerful earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, killing over 800 people and injuring thousands. Rescue operations are underway as teams search for survivors trapped under rubble.

