Afghanistan earthquake: Houses reduced to rubble by deadly earthquake

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Within the span of a week, the nation has been jolted by a third earthquake with a powerful magnitude of 6.3. the earthquake shook the western part of Afghanistan on Sunday morning injuring dozens more in Herat the same region where a thousand people died just last week at a time.

