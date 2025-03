Discover the powerful story of Afghanistan’s women athletes, fighting for recognition in both football and cricket. Benafsha Hashimi and Firooza Amiri, once contracted by the Afghanistan Cricket Board, open up about their painful journey after the Taliban disbanded the team, forcing them to flee for their lives. As the cricket team battles for ICC recognition and the football team continues its fight for global acknowledgment, WION's Nikhil Mathur brings you their story.