LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Afghan markets fall silent as women stay home

Afghan markets fall silent as women stay home

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 11:27 IST | Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 11:27 IST
Businesses in Afghanistan's western city of Herat are reporting a sharp decline in sales after many women stopped visiting markets following a recent crackdown on dress code violations.

Trending Topics

trending videos