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Afghan markets fall silent as women stay home
Afghan markets fall silent as women stay home
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jul 13, 2026, 11:27 IST
| Updated:
Jul 13, 2026, 11:27 IST
Businesses in Afghanistan's western city of Herat are reporting a sharp decline in sales after many women stopped visiting markets following a recent crackdown on dress code violations.
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