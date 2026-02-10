/Activists Seal Chemical Lobby HQ | Protesters Shut Doors at EU Chemical Council

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Feb 10, 2026, 13:51 IST | Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 13:51 IST
Environmental and consumer rights activists staged a bold protest at the EU Chemical Council headquarters, shutting doors and symbolically sealing the lobby to demand stricter chemical regulations and corporate accountability. The demonstration highlights growing public concern over toxic chemicals, lobbying influence, and environmental safety in Europe. In this video, we capture the protest action, interviews with organizers, and reactions from authorities.

