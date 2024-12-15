In a significant legal victory for former President Donald Trump, ABC News has agreed to pay $15 million in a defamation case filed by Trump. The lawsuit stemmed from reports that allegedly harmed his reputation, leading to this substantial payout. The settlement highlights the ongoing legal battles Trump faces, as well as the importance of media accuracy in reporting on public figures. This case marks a key moment in Trump's efforts to defend his image and hold media outlets accountable for their coverage.
