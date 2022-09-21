77th UN General Assembly: 'This is not the time for war, not time for revenge', says Macron

Published: Sep 21, 2022, 08:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The French president Emmanuel Macron has told the UNGA that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine harked back to an earlier age of imperialism. He also repeated the Indian PM Modi's statement- This is not the time for war.
