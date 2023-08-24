69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt shares Best Actress Award with Kriti Sanon | WION Fineprint

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
The winners of 69th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi honouring the best filmmaking talent across India. Take a look at the list of the winners.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos