30% year-on-year increase in Stubble burning in northern India, reveals govt data

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
Incidents of stubble burning after harvesting paddy crops have more than doubled in September this year, with a significant increase reported from Haryana, Punjab Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

