22nd heads of govt SCO meet kicks off, S Jaishankar represents India at SCO

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
The 22nd head of government meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation has kicked off in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek. The two-day meeting is attended by member nations - India, Pakistan, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and more.

