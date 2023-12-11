videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
2023 Nobel Prize winner Narges Mohammadi's children recieve award as she is in prison | WION
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 11, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Narges, who is serving a 10-year sentence in Tehran, was honoured the Nobel Peace Prize “for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran.”
trending now
2023 Nobel Prize winner Narges Mohammadi's children recieve award as she is in prison | WION
Ukraine's Zelensky to meet President Biden as war funding against Russia is decreasing
Dimentia patients living in the dark | 40% people with dimentia in UK don't even know they have it
Israel-Hamas war: Israeli army spokesperson says dozen of 'terrorists have surrendered'
Israel-Hamas war: "Don't die for Sinwar, surrender now", warns Israeli PM Netanyahu to Hamas
recommended videos
A statue of Tamil icon Thiruvalluvar unveiled in French town of Cergy
Zelesnky to meet with Biden, US Republicans, invited to address US Senators in Capitol | World DNA
Israel-Hamas war: Aid groups warn of 'dire situation' in Gaza, calls for 'immediate action' | WION
Decoding Article 370: Indian top court to deliver verdict today
Deepfake undressing on rise, 2,400% rise in 'undressing' ads on social media | World DNA
recommended videos
A statue of Tamil icon Thiruvalluvar unveiled in French town of Cergy
Zelesnky to meet with Biden, US Republicans, invited to address US Senators in Capitol | World DNA
Israel-Hamas war: Aid groups warn of 'dire situation' in Gaza, calls for 'immediate action' | WION
Decoding Article 370: Indian top court to deliver verdict today