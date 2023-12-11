LIVE TV

2023 Nobel Prize winner Narges Mohammadi's children recieve award as she is in prison | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Narges, who is serving a 10-year sentence in Tehran, was honoured the Nobel Peace Prize “for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran.”

