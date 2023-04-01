2023 Hyundai Verna First Drive Review - Better than Honda City, Virtus and Slavia? | WION Pitstop

The sedan segment in India has been gathering steam ever since Volkswagen and Skoda launched the Virtus and Slavia, respectively. Recently, Honda also stepped up its game by launching the City facelift. And now, to give these rivals a tough fight, Hyundai has launched the all-new 2023 Verna, the 6th generation of the sedan, with introductory prices starting from INR 10.90 lakh and going up to INR 17.38 lakh ($13,191-21,034). We drove the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol version to see just how capable the most powerful sedan in the segment is. Here's our first-drive review of the 2023 Hyundai Verna.