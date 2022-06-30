2015 Paris Attack: 'Jailed for Life,' Court gives toughest sentence under French law

Published: Jun 30, 2022, 06:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
After 10 months of intense trials, a French Court has sentenced the primary suspect in the 2015 Paris terror attacks to life imprisonment, this is the toughest sentence available under French law, here's a report.
Read in App