17-year-old Aashvi Gambhir talks to WION about “Project Pehchaan”

Aashvi Gambhir, a 17-year-old student at the Shri Ram School Aravali, Gurugram, has taken it upon herself to make a significant difference in the lives of women affected by socioeconomic disparities. Aashvi embarked on her journey at a young age, conducting extensive research on the challenges faced by women in society. She initiated 'Project Pehchaan,' (https://www.projectpehchaan.in) which empowers women to stand on their own feet.