Hindi cinema had something to offer to everyone in 2023. From big-budget action thrillers, to love stories to coming-of-age saga, Bollywood made a comeback in 2023. There were takers for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal as well as Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and even Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail. So here it is, WION's list of best Hindi films of the year.