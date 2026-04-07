/'US Could Run Out of Key Missiles': Former Military Adviser Warns

Published: Apr 07, 2026, 01:00 IST | Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 01:00 IST
A former military adviser has warned that the United States could face shortages of key precision-guided missiles amid rising global tensions and sustained military commitments. The warning highlights concerns over defence production capacity, stockpile replenishment rates, and supply chain constraints. As conflicts intensify in multiple regions, experts stress the need to ramp up manufacturing and modernise procurement strategies to maintain deterrence and operational readiness.