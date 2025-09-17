LOGIN
Two Suspects Accused Of Opening Fire Outside Actor's Residence Killed

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 17, 2025, 23:51 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 23:51 IST
In a major breakthrough in the Disha Patani house firing case, two men linked to Goldy Brar- Rohit Godara gang are arrested following a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Tuesday.

