/World Children’s Day 2025: Date, theme, history & significance — Know why child rights matter

World Children’s Day 2025: To encourage global unity and raise awareness about the rights and well-being of children, the world celebrates Children’s Day annually on November 20. This day is significant as the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959 and later the Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) in 1989.

World Children’s Day advocates and highlights children’s rights, developmental needs and protection from violence as well as abuse. Although Universal Children's Day falls on November 20, different nations celebrate it in their own way on different dates. For example, India observed Children’s Day on November 14 to honour the birth anniversary of the country’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Whereas Japan celebrates its National Children's Day annually on May 5, known as 'Kodomo no Hi'.

What is the theme of World Children’s Day 2025?

The themes for World Children’s Day 2025 are “My day, my rights” and “For every child, every right.” These UNICEF-led themes highlight the importance of empowering children to express their views and ensuring that their rights are protected.

What is the history of World Children’s Day?

The origins of World Children’s Day go back to 1954, when the UN General Assembly encouraged countries to set aside a dedicated day to foster international solidarity, enhance welfare, and work collectively for the well-being of children. November 20 was chosen as it commemorates the adoption of both the Declaration of the Rights of the Child and the Convention on the Rights of the Child by the UN General Assembly.

Why is World Children’s Day significant?

World Children’s Day aims to highlight critical issues affecting children, such as ending violence and abuse, ensuring safety, and upholding rights to education, play, and healthcare. UNICEF emphasises that children possess the same basic human rights as adults, as well as additional protections suited to their developmental needs.