World AIDS Day 2023: History, significance, theme and more

World Aids Day 2023: December 1 has been observed as World Aids Day globally since 1998. It is an international day dedicated to raising awareness about one of the most fatal diseases- AIDS. It is caused by the spread of HIV infection and is a life-threatening condition.

On this day, people around the world unite in one voice to show their support for people living with the condition and to remember those who lost their lives to AIDS. Here’s more to know about the day.

World Aids Day 2023: History

World Aids Day was first ideated in August 1987 by James Bunn and Thomas Netter, two public information officers for the Global Programme on aids at the WHO. It was solidified in an international day of observance on 1 Dec 1988.

Dec 1 was specifically chosen as the day to observe the condition as it would get maximum coverage by the western news media, sufficiently long following the US elections but before the Christmas holidays.

Each year since 1988, Popes have released a greeting message for patients and doctors on World AIDS Day. In 2016, a collection of HIV and AIDS-related NGOs started a campaign to rename World AIDS Day to World HI Day. They claim the change will emphasise social justice issues and the advancement of treatments like pre-exposure prophylaxis.

World Aids Day 2023: Significance

World Aids Day is one of the eleven official global public health campaigns marked by the World Health Organisation (WHO). AIDS stands for acquired immunodeficiency syndrome and is caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

HIV attacks the immune system of the patient and reduces its resistance to other diseases. On this day, government and health officials, NGOs, and individuals around the world try to educate people on AIDS prevention and control.

World Aids Day 2023: Theme

This year’s theme for World AIDS Day is “World AIDS Day 35: Remember and Commit.” This annual event serves as a reminder of the global struggle to end HIV-related stigma, an opportunity to honour those we have lost, and a rallying cry to commit to working toward a day when HIV is no longer a public health threat.

In its first two years, the theme of World AIDS Day focused on children and young people. While the choice of this theme was criticized at the time by some for ignoring the fact that people of all ages may become infected with HIV, the theme helped alleviate some of the stigma surrounding the disease and boost recognition of the problem as a family disease.