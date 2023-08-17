Women's verbal spat in Delhi Metro goes viral; DMRC posts MCU meme

The altercations in Delhi Metro continue to be the part and parcel of Indian capital's frequent descriptions of commute. In yet another incident that unfolded on the Delhi Metro, two women were seen engaging in a heated argument over available standing space.

The altercation was captured on video by a fellow passenger, and the footage quickly gained widespread attention online, especially on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The video begins with visuals of an intense argument between two women, who are seen pushing each other and engaging in a heated exchange of words.

As the recording proceeds, their dispute escalates into a physical altercation.

Toward the conclusion of the video, a third woman steps in and successfully mediates, bringing an end to the conflict.

Since its posting on August 15, the video has amassed a staggering 62,000 views, with the view count continuing to rise steadily.

Numerous viewers took the opportunity to leave comments following their viewing of the altercation on the Delhi Metro.

While a few adviced the quarreling individuals to travel in Mumbai's urban railway transport to 'get space', others wondered why authorities had not been acting up over repeated incidents of such verbal spats in Delhi Metro.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took a lighthearted approach to enforcing regulations. The DMRC recently posted a clever advisory on social media, employing a well-known meme from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to convey its message.

Shared across X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Instagram, the meme cleverly depicts a scene from an Avengers movie, where Chris Evans' Captain America engages in a brawl with HYDRA spies in pursuit of the Tesseract.

This memorable cinematic instance has been ingeniously repurposed by the DMRC to remind travelers not to engage in dancing or filming dance content inside metro carriages or on platforms. Such activities are perceived as disruptive and inconsiderate to fellow passengers.

The Delhi Metro is a Mass Rapid Transit system which serves India's capital Delhi and its adjoining satellite cities such as Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida and Bahadurgarh, in the National Capital Region of India.

