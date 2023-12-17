LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Woman in Taiwan replaces drinking water with bubble tea, ends up with 300 kidney stones

Taipei City, TaiwanEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Dec 17, 2023, 10:51 PM IST
main img

Taiwanese Woman Xiao undergoes surgery for 300 kidney stones due to sweetened drinks habit (representative image) Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

 

In Taiwan, a 20-year-old woman underwent surgery to remove over 300 kidney stones due to chronic dehydration from exclusively hydrating with sweetened drinks.

A 20-year-old woman, identified as Xiao Yu, underwent surgery in Taiwan to remove over 300 kidney stones after years of hydrating herself exclusively with sweetened drinks. She was admitted to Chi Mei Hospital in Tainan due to a fever and severe lower back pain.

An ultrasound and CT scan revealed that Xiao Yu's right kidney was swollen with fluid and contained stones ranging from 5mm to 2cm in size, resembling "little steamed buns." The stones had accumulated due to chronic dehydration and mineral build-up in her kidneys.

trending now

Unusual hydration habits

Xiao Yu disclosed to doctors that she avoided drinking water and, instead, relied on beverages like bubble tea, fruit juice, and alcohol for hydration over an extended period, as reported by The Indepedent. This unusual habit resulted in insufficient water intake, leading to the formation of kidney stones.

Doctors performed a 2-hour-long percutaneous nephrolithotomy surgery, successfully extracting around 300 stones from Xiao Yu's kidney. Following the procedure, her condition stabilised, and she was discharged a few days later.

Also watch | Viral Video: Dutch PM Mark Rutte spills coffee, mops the floor himself

Dr Lim Chye-yang, the surgeon who conducted the surgery, told Metro news that kidney stones can result from factors such as inadequate water intake or diets high in calcium and protein. He stressed on the importance of proper water intake for diluting minerals in urine, preventing concentrated minerals that elevate the risk of stone formation.

He also noted that, on average, men are three times more likely to develop kidney stones. In Taiwan, men are thrice as likely as women to experience kidney stones, with 9.6 per cent of the Taiwanese population developing kidney stones in their lifetime.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

RELATED

Watch: Cringe alert! Snail seen moving in salad ordered from Swiggy

US: 85-year-old man fatally stabs wife, 81, after fight over pancakes in breakfast

Solar storms can cause train accidents on Earth, researchers warn

Topics