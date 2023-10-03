Woman in Brazil dies after consuming chocolate given by palm reader who predicted her death

A Brazilian woman died hours after a palm reader predicts her death in chilling prediction. The woman named, Fernanda Valoz Pinto died hours after she consumed a chocolate given to her as a gift by the palm reader. The sudden mysterious death of Pinto happened in August this year.

The bizarre incident happened in Maceio, which is infamous for fortune tellers and palm readers.

When Pinto was walking through the city centre, she was stopped by an old woman who asked to read her palm. The old woman predicted that Pinto only had a few days to live and then gave Pinto a chocolate as a gift. Ofcourse, Pinto took it casually.

Soon after eating the chocolate, Pinto started experiencing uneasiness in her chest.

Tale of misfortune

Recalling how Pinto died after eating the chocolate, her cousin Bianca Cristina shared the details.

“She[Fernanda Valoz Pinto] vomited, her vision was a bit blurred, her body was soft… it was a matter of hours,” Cristina told Globo1.

“As [the candy] was packaged, it didn’t occur to her [that it could pose any danger]. And as she was hungry, she decided to eat it,” informed Cristina.

After eating the chocolate, Pinto started feeling ill and shared her ordeal with her family through text messages.

“My heart is racing. I’ve thrown up. But I have this taste in my mouth. So bitter. Bad. My vision is blurry. I’m so weak," explained Pinto.

“I leant on the water tank. I almost fell. I almost met God. I don’t know why I’m like this, sis. I’ve been feeling bad all day,” continued Pinto.

The toxicology reports generated from biosamples from her autopsy revealed high concentrations of pesticides- Sulfotep and Terbufos in her body. The investigations are still on to prove if the chocolate was the source of Pinto’s poisoning.

Also Read | Astronomers raise concern about satellites emitting bright light in sky

Law Enforcement authorities are also trying to find out if the fortune teller was hired to kill Pinto.

“I don’t see anyone having a reason to do this to her, but we don’t know what’s in anyone’s heart. Whether it was someone who ordered her to be killed or if the woman did it because she wanted to, only the police will find out,” said Pinto’s other cousin Lumenita Valoz.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE