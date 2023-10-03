5G drives India's speed ranking up 72 places; better than many G20 countries

India made massive growth in the global mobile download speed, making it in the list of top 50 Oookla Speedtest Global Index list. India moves 72 places up in the list, clinching the 47th spot in the index, leaving behind many G20 countries.

Ookla is a Seattle-based company known for its fixed broadband and mobile network testing application, data and analysis. The new ranking of Indian in the Speedtest Index is of huge significance, because this index is used by internet service providers, carriers, businesses, universities and government agencies alike.

India’s 5G push behind better mobile download speed

According to the report, India achieved this feat because of the launch of 5G services in the country. The country’s speed performance has seen a 3.59 times increase since the introduction of 5G, said report.

The median download speeds improved to 50.21 Mbps in August 2023, from 13.87 Mbps in September 2022.

"This improvement has led to India's rise in the Speedtest Global Index, moving up 72 places, from 119th place to the 47th position," the index said.

In the index, besides eclipsing Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, India also move ahead of some G20 nations like Mexico (90th), Turkey (68th), the UK (62nd), Japan (58th), Brazil (50th place), and South Africa (48th place).

The 5G deployments have led to an improved overall user experience across all telecom circles with operators investing in backhaul infrastructure.

In fact, 5G has not only brought faster speeds but also higher customer satisfaction, as indicated by the Net Promoter Score (NPS), which shows that 5G users in India consistently rate their network operators more positively compared to 4G users.

Ookla also said mobile users in India are among the most data-intensive consumers in the world. It was country’s poor 4G networks which were unable to keep up with expectations, primarily due to network congestion and spectrum constraints.

To tackle this situation, Indian government launched 5G technology with many operators like Reliance Jio and Bharati Airtel. Since the launch, there have been substantial increase in 5G subscribers and operators still have ambitious roll-out plans.

In fact, during his Independence Day address this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that a task force has been set up for 6G services. "My country is the fastest country to roll out 5G. We have reached more than 700 districts and now we are getting ready for 6G."

(With inputs from agencies)

