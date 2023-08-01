Who was Zhanna D'Art? Vegan raw food Russian influencer dies of 'starvation'

Veganism promoter and influencer Zhanna Samsonova has died reportedly of starvation after years of following an entirely raw vegan diet. The food influencer (aka foodfluencer) who went by the name Zhanna D’Art on social media platforms died on July 21 after seeking medical treatment during a tour in Southeast Asia, as per New York Times. The Russian influencer was 39.

She frequently promoted raw foods on social media and had been following a completely raw vegan diet for at least four years. She lived on eating only "fruits, sunflower seed sprouts, fruit smoothies and juices."

Cause of death is still unconfirmed

Samsonova’s mother attributed her daughter’s death to a “cholera-like infection.” However, her official cause of death has not been declared. Her family is awaiting a medical report and a death certificate that will determine the cause of her death.

“A few months ago, in Sri Lanka, she already looked exhausted, with swollen legs oozing lymph,” an unidentified friend told Newsflash. “They sent her home to seek treatment. However, she ran away again. When I saw her in Phuket, I was horrified,” the friend added.

“I lived one floor above her and every day I feared finding her lifeless body in the morning. I convinced her to seek treatment, but she didn’t make it,” a friend said as quoted by the New York Post.

Zhanna was reportedly inspired by seeing “peers” who looked a lot older than their ages, which she attributed to their junk food diets.

"I see my body and mind transform every day," Zhanna had said while describing her restrictive eating regimen. "I love my new me, and never move on to the habits that I used to use."

Experts doubt her strict vegan diet as cause of her death

Experts believe the consequences of her strict diet regimen cannot be ruled out as a factor that led to her death. Proper nutrition is crucial to sustaining a healthy body, and depriving oneself of vital nutrients can lead to severe health issues, such as anaemia, heart problems, and damage to the nervous system.

Zhanna’s choice to consume only exotic fruits led her down a futile path, depriving her body of essential nutrients. She wanted to build a little community of those who were on the same path as her and had been travelling across India, Vietnam, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

(With inputs from agencies)

