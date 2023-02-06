Who Was Epsom College Head Emma Pattinson? How did she and her husband George Pattison die?

The headmistress of Epsom College, Emma Pattison, was found dead along with her husband George Pattison and her daughter in Surrey, United Kingdom. Police reportedly recovered the dead bodies of the family in the early hours of February 5. As investigations continue, the school gun range has been closed by the authorities. Pattinson started working as the headteacher at Epsom College in September, according to UK media reports. Having previously held the positions of head of Croydon High School in south London and deputy head of St. John's School Leatherhead, she had a "distinguished career" in teaching.

How did the Pattinson family die?

Officially, the cause of the death of the Pattinson family, including the 45-year-old headmistress, her 39-year-old husband and 7-year-old daughter Lettie, has not been found yet. Police say the investigation is going on! A Police statement read, “An investigation is being carried out to establish the circumstances of their deaths. At this stage, police are confident that this is an isolated incident with no third-party involvement.”

Who was George Pattison, Emma Pattison’s husband?

George Pattinson, a chartered accountant by profession, was born in March 1983. He served as the director of Tanglewood 2016, a management consulting firm. He started in his position on October 26, 2016, per Companies House. Along with their daughter Lettie and pet Labrador, Bella, George and his wife Emma used to live on the grounds of Epsom College.

