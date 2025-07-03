Who is Soham Parekh—Viral Indian engineer accused of 'moonlighting' at several US startups

An Indian software engineer identified as Soham Parekh, has become an overnight sensation on social media after he was accused of simultaneously working for several American startups at a time. Suhail Doshi, co-founder and former CEO of analytics platform Mixpanel and several other founders accused him of doing 3–4 jobs at once.

After the allegations against 'Soham Parekh' surfaced on social media, it began trending. Later, netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed opinions and memes. Even the CEO of LinkedIn also joined in on the meme fest.

In a post on X (formerly known as twitter), Suhail Doshi wrote, “PSA: there’s a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works at 3-4 startups at the same time. He’s been preying on YC companies and more. Beware. I fired this guy in his first week and told him to stop lying / scamming people. He hasn’t stopped a year later. No more excuses.”

Who is Soham Parekh?

As per the CV shared by Suhail Doshi on X, Parekh is employed as software engineer with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mumbai and a master’s degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology. The CV also enlist his past experience from Dynamo AI, Union AI, Synthesia, and Alan AI.

What netizens said in the viral post?

The allegations against Soham Parekh quickly gained traction online, especially in India. After the post went viral, several users reacted on the post. One of the users said, "the world’s first fully autonomous ai agent."

The next said, "PSA: there's a guy named Elon Musk (African) who works at 6-7 companies or more at the same time. Beware."

"It’s honestly funny to see immigrants in the U.S. complaining about other immigrants. I’m guessing the guy in question just subcontracts and keeps hustling. He’s no fool. Complaining like that with no proof—meanwhile, he’s out there making money peacefully while they rant about him here on X. Wild, " another user said.