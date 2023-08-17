WATCH | Woman climbs into Rome’s historic Trevi Fountain to fill water bottle

A video of a woman who stepped into Rome's iconic tourist attraction, Trevi Fountain, to fill her water bottle has been doing rounds on social media and has taken the internet by storm.

Donning a blue shirt, and white pants, and sporting a baseball cap, the woman stunned the onlookers as she walked over a row of rocks with an empty plastic bottle and filled it up under one of the fountain's waterfalls.

The clip, which was filmed last month on July 18 by an onlooker Lex Jones who witnessed the bizarre incident, shows how the woman casually makes her way out of the 18th-century landmark before a guard confronts her.

“There were signs all over saying that’s not allowed,” Jones told newswire Storyful. “I was just like, wow, this is crazy so I started videoing it.”

“The woman kept trying to explain her side to the guard and didn’t really understand why she was in trouble,” Storyful quoted Jones.

It is not yet clear if the woman was fined or detained.

This incident comes after a tourist was captured swimming in Trevi Fountain last month, as per Italian daily Corriere Della Serra reports.

The outlet said that the onlookers clapped and cheered for him.

Tourist captured carving name of fiancee into Colosseum

In another bizarre incident, a tourist, who was later identified as Ivan Dimitrov (27) from England, was captured carving names of him and his fiancee on the walls of the Colosseum using a key.

Dimitrov said that he was unaware of the antiquity of the ancient monument and then handed a letter of apology to Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri.

“Through these lines, I would like to address my heartfelt and honest apologies to the Italians and to the whole world for the damage caused to an asset which, in fact, is the heritage of all humanity,” he stated in the letter.

Italy’s Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said, “I consider it very serious, unworthy and a sign of great incivility that a tourist defaces one of the most famous places in the world, a historical heritage (site) such as the Colosseum, to carve the name of his fiancée.”

(With inputs from agencies)

