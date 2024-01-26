Watch: US highway trooper tossed into air after vehicle hits parked car

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer was tossed into the air as he conducted a traffic stop and another vehicle smashed into the stationary car near Interstate 40. The incident took place last Thursday (Jan 18) when Trooper Jesse Gregory was speaking to the driver of the car he had earlier pulled over. As he spoke, another car came from behind and smashed into the standing car, throwing the officer away onto the grass way on the side. A dashcam footage of the incident has now gone viral on the internet.

The video shows both vehicles were heavily damaged during the incident. SHOCK VIDEO: Dash cam footage shows moment Oklahoma state trooper hit by car during traffic stop



Remarkably, no one was seriously injured pic.twitter.com/gwab3CMlAJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 25, 2024 × All three people involved in the accident fortunately survived, with Trooper Gregory sustaining minor injuries. The Highway Department later said all of them were “treated and released.” It was not clear whether the other car was overspeeding.

Jesse Gregory later said while talking to the media that he couldn’t recall the details of the incident. “Watching the video I don't even remember barrel rolling to my feet,” he was quoted as saying by News9. “When it threw me from the vehicle I think it really just took most of the blow, most of the damage,” he added.

The officer said he was ready to go back to work. "I'm ready to come back," said Gregory, showing an injury on his arm. "And just kind of work through it because I know it's going to take a little bit mentally to come back,” he added.

Users on social media said it was not less than a miracle that the trooper got only minor injuries. “No injuries!? Whether or not you believe in miracles, that is pretty darn miraculous. That could have ended terribly. A good reminder that law enforcement put their lives at risk every day, in so many ways,” one user wrote.

Another said, "If he was on the other side of the vehicle, he wouldn't be alive. Perfect example of why they should always go to the passenger side. The guilty party needs to face license revocation indefinitely. That's not a mistake you get the chance to make twice."