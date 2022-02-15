Watch: US Black Hawk chopper flies in pilotless mode

The US defence forces flew a Black Hawk helicopter without a pilot for the first time. The attack helicopter flew for 30 minutes over Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

“This historic flight marks the first time that a UH-60 has flown autonomously and builds on recent demonstrations at the US Army’s Project Convergence 2021,” Lockheed Martin said.

The company said the helicopter demonstrated its ability to "adapt to a variety of mission environments avoiding imagined buildings while route re-planning in real-time."

The helicopter made a series of pedal turns, manoeuvres and straightaways before completing a perfect landing, the company said.

Lead test pilot Benjamin Williamson said the capability will allow "pilots to confidently switch back and forth between autonomy and piloted modes" and it would help to "automatically detect and prevent dangerous situations that lead to accidents, thereby saving lives."

The Black Hawk used ALIAS technology which the company said was a "leap ahead in autonomy for a range of systems". The technology reportedly increases safety and allows pilots to reimagine battlefield condictions.

“The potential for ALIAS to transform warfare is unlimited, whether we are talking about unmanned or manned platforms," Dr. Stuart Young, the DARPA ALIAS programme manager said.

