Watch | Meet 79-year-old Russian granny who still loves to skate

Only a few people are able to take forward passion and continue all their lifetime, but a Russian granny is still doing that.

Lyubov Morekhodovatakes, 79, who lives alone on the banks of famous Baikal lake in Russia, still is skating every day on skates that are about as old as the woman is, reports news agency Reuters.

Watch |

Her father, Nikolai Morekhodov, made the skates for her from wood when she was a child.

She said that her family lived beside the lake and skating to go to school was natural as compared to walking in thick snow.

Morekhodovatakes worked on a heavy machinery plant to earn a living all her life but now leads a simple life with many cows.

Her cows give Morekhodovatakes another reason to stake as she practices it to track down her cattle.

In Russian, Lyubov means 'love', and the granny says love is one of the important things in her life.

"I love life, nature, and everything. I love people, in the first place," Morekhodovasays said before she set off for another ride with her skates.