Watch: Macron basks in glory of Qawaali at Delhi's Nizamuddin Dargah

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday evening (Jan 26) visited the Dargah Nizamuddin Aulia and enjoyed a Qawaali session in the mausoleum's courtyard, said officials.

Macron prayed at the Dargah Nizamuddin Aulia and also offered a 'chaddar' at the mausoleum. He was on a two-day visit to India and had participated in the 75th Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest at New Delhi's Kartavya Path.



The French president reached the nearly 700-year-old shrine at 9.45 pm local time and spent more than half an hour at the revered place, the officials said. #WATCH | President of France Emmanuel Macron visited the Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah on Friday. (26.01)



(Source: Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah) pic.twitter.com/gf5hMBxZA4 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024 × In the video, Macron was seen as distinctly draped in a sea green scarf while other delegation members were seen donning a pink coloured scarf. The French president was accompanied by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as well as other senior dignitaries.

Nizamuddin Dargah, located at the heart of the national capital, is the mausoleum of the well-known Sufi saint Nizamuddin Auliya and his disciple and poet Amir Khusrau. President of France @EmmanuelMacron shares a moment of joy, immersed in Sufi Qawwali at the Nizamuddin Dargah, New Delhi, alongside India's External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar and the French delegation.#MacronInIndia#NewIndia #IndiaFranceRelations pic.twitter.com/vpmYjocxed — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 27, 2024 × A Roadmap on Defence Industrial Co-operation was adopted by the two countries as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with the visiting French president on January 25 and 26. Visuals of French president @EmmanuelMacron visiting the Nizamuddin Dargah in New Delhi earlier today (Friday). pic.twitter.com/XPeP5boHLG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 26, 2024 × President Droupadi Murmu hosts a banquet

Earlier, Indian President Droupadi Murmu welcomed her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where she hosted a banquet in his honour.



Murmu, while welcoming President Macron, said that the leaders of the two nations being guests of honour in the National Day parade and celebrations of each other is a historic moment, and "a symbol of the depth of our friendship and the strength of our partnership".

Watch: French President Macron enjoys Qawwali at Nizamuddin Dargah, Delhi In his address, President Macron said, "It is with the most pleasure that we are here and to come back five years after our former state visit and five months after the success of your G20. We were extremely honoured to be part of such an important and unique day and to have our soldiers being alongside with you and being part of this exceptional moment. I think this is for everybody here in this delegation, in our memories forever," reported ANI.