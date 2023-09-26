Watch | Giant snake hangs from a residential building window in Mumbai

A shocking video from Thane, Mumbai, has surfaced on the internet where a 10-foot-long python was dangling to the grills of a residential building's window.

In the viral video, one can see a giant pale yellow snake hanging from the iron grill of a residential building's video. The video shows two men trying to rescue the giant snake from falling. One was standing inside the window trying to pull the snake inside, while the other was holding onto the grills outside the window, trying to catch the snake.

A resident from a neighbouring building recorded the event, which has gone viral on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

An X user, @QueenofThane, posted the video on the social media platform with the caption, "A huge snake was spotted at a Thane Building. It was rescued by two brave persons."

A huge snake was spotted at a Thane Building, it was rescued by two brave persons, rescue video. #thane #mumbai

The incident occurred in the Naupada area of Thane in Mumbai. However, the exact date of the incident is not known.

A man was allegedly engaged in the breeding of Burmese pythons in captivity, reported the Free Press Journal. However, his actions took an adverse turn.

Many people reacted to the video, saying the snake was either a pet or was in captivity for breeding. An X user said, "That's a Burmese python. Someone's breeding it in captivity nearby. That's why the light colour."

Other users speculated the nature of the rescue, saying the two men were not rescuing the snake but were trying to get rid of it.

Another X user had a witty take on the incident. They posted,

"Python getting stuck in Windows. Not a rare sight for programmers."

The snake spotted in the video is believed to be an Albino Burmese python.

The Burmese python, native to Asia, is one of the largest snake species in the world. It has a unique method of catching and eating food. The height of a Burmese python ranges from 9 to 20 feet, and they can weigh up to 200 pounds. These pythons are constrictors, snakes that kill their prey by coiling their bodies around them.

People breed the Albino Burmese python, specifically for the colouration of their scales. They are rare species as only a few hatchlings have the distinctive "albino" colouring. Thus, they are extremely valuable for pet owners or reptile collectors.

(With inputs from agencies)