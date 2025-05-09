Former Trump administration official Camryn Kinsey fainted on live television on Thursday night. The now-viral video shows Kinsey fainting and falling off a chair mid-sentence during a live broadcast on FOX News on May 8.

Camryn Kinsey faints on live television

Kinsey, 24, has served as the External Relations Director at the Presidential Personnel Office during President Donald Trump's first term. On Thursday she was responding to former President Joe Biden's appearance on the same channel earlier in the day where he blamed "sexist" voters for former Vice President Kamala Harris' loss to Trump in the 2024 election.

“This is what they have to do, they have to rewrite history because they had a failed campaign, they had a failed presidency. They put her as the border czar. She never went to the border. So this is about incompetency. It’s not about uh ideology,” Kinsey said just before fainting.

Kinsey then appeared to take a quick breath before her eyes shut and she fell off her chair, at which point the live shot quickly cut to host Jonathan Hunt. Hunt looked visibly shocked and tried to continue with the bulletin but soon ended the show to a commercial break.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Political commentator Camryn Kinsey just fainted live on Fox News, I am praying that she is ok. pic.twitter.com/fDeV3rwxGt — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 9, 2025

“We’re just going to get some help here for Camryn,” Hunt said.

Later, as the show returned, the news anchor assured to viewers that Kinsey had received medical attention and was doing better.

“Camryn is up and moving, we have paramedics checking her out now. We will keep you updated and of course we wish Camryn all the best,” he said.

Who is Camryn Kinsey?

According to her LinkedIn, Kinsey worked in the Trump administration for six months and then served as the White House correspondent for the conservative One America News Network.

She has recently worked for the media marketing consulting firm, Titan Media Strategies.