Watch: Florida police catch teen speeding car at 213 kmph, give life lesson to parents

A startling scenario unfolded in Florida when a 16-year-old driver was apprehended for driving at a speed of 132 mph (213 kmph) on Interstate 4 in Orlando by a corporal from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon halting the speeding young driver, Corporal Greg Rittger inquired about his age and the owner of the car. When the teen told that the car belonged to his father, Corporal Greg Rittger asked him a direct question.

"Call your father. I need him here now," Rittger instructed the teenager.

After conversing with the teen's parents on the phone, Rittger issued a speeding citation that would require a court appearance. He also conveyed that had the teen been 18, he would have faced arrest for reckless driving and the car would have been towed away.

When the teen's parents arrived at the scene to take their son and their vehicle, Rittger shared a heartfelt story to express his true emotions and justify why the parents were involved.

Although the incident took place in January, as reported by CBS Miami, the video was released recently by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) as a cautionary message aimed at educating drivers regarding the perils of reckless driving.

“Drivers need to remember there is a reason for posted speed limits,” OCSO said in a social media post. “The roadways are a dangerous place and the speed limits are designed to protect everyone – drivers, passengers, pedestrians – everyone! Stop speeding before it stops you!